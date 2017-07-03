Chelan City Council Turns Efforts To Avoid Potential Redirection Of Roundabout Funding

The Chelan City Council has a regularly scheduled workshop this afternoon- at which time they were going to discuss short term rentals in relation to the Comprehensive Plan update. However, their focus of attention took a sharp turn last week when they learned there was an effort underway to possibly re-direct funding intended to the State Route 150- No-See-Um roundabout intersection to another county road project.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, says that idea surfaced after construction bids for the No-See-Um intersection (a $7 million project) came in slightly over budget…

1

Cooney says there has already been a sizable investment into the projects, which was set to break ground this month…

2

On Monday, city officials made an impromptu visit to Chelan County Commissioners in Wenatchee, asking them to give their support for the project..

3

This afternoon’s Chelan City Council workshop gets underway at 4pm in council chambers on Johnson Ave. It is open to the public. City council, however, will not be taking public comment.