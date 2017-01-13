Chelan City Council Takes A Look At Comprehensive Plan

At its meeting Tuesday, the Chelan City Council took a look at the progress on the update to the city’s comprehensive plan. The plan is described by Mayor Mike Cooney as the structure of how the valley will be shaped in the future. That work is mandated by the state Growth Management Act, and has to be completed by June first. One aspect of the city’s work toward completing the plan is getting public input; the mayor says 227 people participated in a lengthy online survey:

One of the first questions asked in the survey was, “What do you believe are Chelan’s strengths?”

But what was on the wish list of things they’d like to see worked on?

The scope of work in the Comprehensive Plan Update includes updating the Housing Element, revising the land use map to allow residential east of Apple Blossom Center by modifying the Warehouse Industrial zone or adding a new zone to accommodate “worker housing” and modification of the Urban Growth Boundary, among other items.

There will be another public meeting regarding the Comp plan next month, although no date has been set yet.