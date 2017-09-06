Chelan City Council Praises Relationship With Sheriff’s Office As They Consider New Contract

Chelan City Council met for a special session and workshop on Tuesday evening.

On hand at that meeting were Chelan County Sheriff’s Office representatives, to discuss details of their 3-year Law Enforcement Contract that was proposed to the City of Chelan.

The current contract between the sheriff’s office and the city is set to expire at the end of this year.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney, told KOZI they first heard a report from Sheriff Burnett on calls and arrests within the City in 2016…

060917 CCSO City Contract 1 :49 “…at your current rate.”

Mayor Cooney says the council will dive into that proposed contract over the coming months and is certain that a new contract will be in place before the current agreement expires…

060917 CCSO City Contract 2 :34 “…they’re all good.”