Chelan City Council Holding Joint Meeting With Planning Commission Tonight

The Chelan City Council will hold a joint meeting tonight with the Planning Commission.

The meeting, City Administrator, Mike Jackson says, will be facilitated by Burke Consulting, hired by the city to work on the Comprehensive Plan Update…

050917 Chelan Council 1 :24 “… a discussion and dialogue.”

In addition to that joint planning meeting, Jackson says there are a few other important agenda items for tonight’s meeting…

050917 Chelan Council 2 :52 “…to plan that project.”