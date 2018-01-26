Chelan City Council Hears From Community Group Against Smart Meters – Accepts Funds For One Way Bridge

The Chelan City Council kicked off their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, with a presentation from a community group that would like to see the city of chelan opt out of the Chelan PUD Smart Meter program.

Chelan Mayor, Mike Cooney has more on that presentation…

Mayor Cooney says, also as part of Tuesday’s meeting, the council accepted money for the one-way bridge…

The start date for the one-way bridge project, Mayor Cooney says, is set for April 15th.