Chelan City Comprehensive Plan Update Open House Next Week

Property owners in Chelan are being encouraged to attend next week’s public workshop dealing with the update to the city’s comprehensive plan. At that meeting, property owners will be able to look at the proposed land use map. Chelan Mayor Mike Cooney says there have been changes made:

That workshop is set for next Wednesday, February 15th 5:30 pm at City Hall, and all property owners are being urged to attend; the city is contacting owners of larger tracts about the meeting. The details on the progress of the comprehensive plan are available on the city’s website.

https://cityofchelan.us/departments/building-planning-department/planning-department/2017-comprehensive-plan/