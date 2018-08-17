Chelan Butte Fire Update – 8/17 2 pm

Fire crews seem to have the upper hand on a new fire that was reported shortly before noon Friday, located on the south side of Chelan Butte. The fire was first spotted across the Columbia River, and structure protection was quickly ordered for residences along Chelan Butte Road and Chelan Falls Road. Air support was called for shortly after noon, and before long there were water drops in the river. Around 12:20, a second alarm was toned out. The fire was reported to be only a few acres in size. By 1:30 p.m., Chelan County Fire and Rescue was relieved from structure protection, and the fire was reported to be in the mop-up phase shortly after 2 p.m.