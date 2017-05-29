Chelan Boys Tennis Team Earns Medal In Every Entry And Takes 2nd Overall At State

From Chelan Tennis Coach:

The Chelan boys tennis team had a historic weekend at the 1A state tennis tournament in Yakima, with every Chelan entry medaling, and the team finishing 2nd overall.

Chelan had three total entries in the tournament

Singles – Bryce Robison,

Doubles – Henry Elsner/Rylan Anderson and Collin Hendricks/Micah Larson

Congrats to Bryce Robison on finishing his impressive high school career with high level tennis and a 7th place singles medal.

Doubles team Collin Hendricks and Rylan Anderson won a streaky see-saw battle vs LaSalle 6-4, 6-7, 6-0 to take 5th.

Senior doubles duo Henry Elsner and Rylan Anderson worked their way to the state semifinals Saturday morning, but they fell to University Prep in two sets. Their final match was for 3rd/6th, and Elsner and Anderson came up short vs Charles Wright to place 6th.

The 2nd place team finish was an impressive milestone for Chelan and a BIG deal for a 1A boys team.

The Boys’ 1A State Tournament has been the frustrating poster-child of the inequality between public and private schools for over two decades. No public school has won a boys team title since 1995, and no public school had even finished in the top five since 2012. Goats were happy to end that streak in 2017.

Shout out to our region for DOMINATING this year’s 1A state tournament. Every district 6 entry medaled, and every bracket had a district 6 entry in the championship match. Cashmere is the girls’ team state champions, Chelan took 2nd for the boys, and Okanogan and Cashmere also cracked the top 5 in the boys rankings.