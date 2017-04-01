[1/4/17] Chelan Boys And Girls Walk Away With Wins Against Cascade

In Boys Action:

Chelan 60- Cascade 29

 
Chelan’s Connor Wilson led the way with 19 points as the Goats beat Cascade 60-29 in a game at Chelan.
 
Wilsons’ points came on 1 field goal, 5 three pointers and 2 of 3 free throws during the game. Chelan also got 13 points from Donny Watson and 6 points from Jack Austin.
 
Chelan improved their overall record to 9-2 and their league record to 5-0.
 

In Girls:

Chelan 59 – Cascade 11

The Chelan Lady Goats put together a great defensive effort enroute to a CTL victory.    Katie Gleasman paced the goats with 23 points in only 3 quarters of action.   Lexie Gleasman chipped in 14 points for the goats, who had 8 different players score in the contest.  

Coach Steve Nygreen said, “Katie Gleasman has a great game tonight.  She pushed tempo and also settled us into a nice offensive rhythm.  Both Ashley and Molly Oswald really got after it defensively.” 

Chelan –  Katie Gleasman 23, Lexie Gleasman 14, Madi Harrison 7, Emma McLaren 6

 