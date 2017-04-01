In Boys Action:

Chelan 60- Cascade 29

Chelan’s Connor Wilson led the way with 19 points as the Goats beat Cascade 60-29 in a game at Chelan.

Wilsons’ points came on 1 field goal, 5 three pointers and 2 of 3 free throws during the game. Chelan also got 13 points from Donny Watson and 6 points from Jack Austin.

Chelan improved their overall record to 9-2 and their league record to 5-0.