[1/4/17] Chelan Boys And Girls Walk Away With Wins Against Cascade
In Boys Action:
Chelan 60- Cascade 29
Chelan’s Connor Wilson led the way with 19 points as the Goats beat Cascade 60-29 in a game at Chelan.
Wilsons’ points came on 1 field goal, 5 three pointers and 2 of 3 free throws during the game. Chelan also got 13 points from Donny Watson and 6 points from Jack Austin.
Chelan improved their overall record to 9-2 and their league record to 5-0.
In Girls:
Chelan 59 – Cascade 11
The Chelan Lady Goats put together a great defensive effort enroute to a CTL victory. Katie Gleasman paced the goats with 23 points in only 3 quarters of action. Lexie Gleasman chipped in 14 points for the goats, who had 8 different players score in the contest.
Coach Steve Nygreen said, “Katie Gleasman has a great game tonight. She pushed tempo and also settled us into a nice offensive rhythm. Both Ashley and Molly Oswald really got after it defensively.”
Chelan – Katie Gleasman 23, Lexie Gleasman 14, Madi Harrison 7, Emma McLaren 6