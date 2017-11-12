Chelan could not over come a tough shooting night as the Lady Goats came away from Okanogan with their first road loss of the season 37-29.

Chelan held Okanogan to 4 points in the 3rd quarter to climb back in the game. Xitlali Cruz, Booh Huddleston and Ashley Sams combined for 20 points. The Goats were down 12 points early in the first half before battling back to a 1 point lead in the 4th quarter. Chelan’s offense struggled to keep pace as the Bulldogs outscored Chelan 13 to 5 in the final quarter.

“We’ve consistently defended the perimeter well. Offensively, we were not as aggressive getting to the basket, as evidenced by getting to the line only 4 times on the night. I loved the defense and saw some bright spots offensively that we can build on.” said Chelan Head Coach Steve Nygreen.

The Lady Goats travel to SCAC foe Cle Elum Tuesday for non-league tilt before returning home Friday, December 15th for a CTL Home Game vs. Omak. Game time is Tuesday is 5:45 p.m.