[12/6/17] Chelan Boys And Girls Basketball Teams Both With A Win Against Cascade
Cascade 46
Scoring by quarters
Chelan. 7. 11. 18. 14. 50
Cascade 12. 08. 10. 16. 46
Chelan Boys open up their league play with a gutsy win vs Cascade Tuesday night. The Kodiaks came out and showed hot shooting early, but Chelan responded right after halftime building a second half lead. Chelan was able to hang on and win by 4.
The Goats were paced by Sophomore Connor Wilson’s 23pts and 5 rebs. Quinn Stamps added 12pts and 9 boards.
Cascade was led by Jose Mendoza’s 12 pts.
“I thought our guys did a good job hanging in there and dealing with some adversity in the first half. They challenged each other at halftime to come out with more defensive intensity and execute better…and they did. I was pleased with how our team finished the game. Good win for the Goats!”
The Lady Goats got rolling early vs. Cascade despite some early foul trouble. Lexie Gleasman’s 15 1st half points jump started the Lady Goats run to a 28 – 14 halftime lead. Ashley Sams added 8 points in the 2nd half with a variety of mid-range jumpers. Matea Ivory locked down the point guard spot as Chelan was without Booh Huddleston due to illness. Molly Oswald was a defensive standout disrupting the Cascade offense all over the floor.
“We defended the perimeter well. Offensively, we were aggressive getting to the basket, Cascade changed defenses and our team adjusted well” said Chelan Head Coach Steve Nygreen.
The Lady Goats travel to Okanogan Friday. Game time is 5:45 p.m.