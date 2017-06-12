The Lady Goats got rolling early vs. Cascade despite some early foul trouble. Lexie Gleasman’s 15 1st half points jump started the Lady Goats run to a 28 – 14 halftime lead. Ashley Sams added 8 points in the 2nd half with a variety of mid-range jumpers. Matea Ivory locked down the point guard spot as Chelan was without Booh Huddleston due to illness. Molly Oswald was a defensive standout disrupting the Cascade offense all over the floor.

“We defended the perimeter well. Offensively, we were aggressive getting to the basket, Cascade changed defenses and our team adjusted well” said Chelan Head Coach Steve Nygreen.

The Lady Goats travel to Okanogan Friday. Game time is 5:45 p.m.