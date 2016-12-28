CHELAN CRUISES BY OROVILLE 63-41

DEC 27, 2016

Chelan’s Zach Phelps led all scorers with 16 points as the Goats beat Oroville 63-41 in a game at the Chelan Holiday Tournament .

Phelps’ points came on 1 field goal, 3 three pointers and 5 of 6 free throws during the game. Chelan also got 15 points from Connor Wilson and 12 points from Bryce Robison.

Oroville was led by Nathan Hugus’ 15 points and Bryce Glover added 12. Chelan improved their record to 7-1.

Coach Pearl Quote:

“We came out with some serious fire in the 3rd quarter and really got back to doing what made us successful in the first few games of the season and that’s our defensive intensity. That’s a very good Oroville team we beat tonight. I’m proud of how our guys responded to a little adversity tonight.”