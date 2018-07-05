The Goats returned home to close out the regular season play on Friday in a single game vs the Cascade Kodiaks. There was a great crowd on hand, with playoff seeding on the line in addition to Senior night and a successful silent auction. The Kodiaks jumped out to any early 1-0 lead in the first, but the Goats answered back with 5 runs in their half of the inning, and cruised to an eventual 8-2 win. The win secured the Goats a second place finish in the CTL, and a higher seed in district and regional play.

Junior Sam Austin threw a real gem on the mound, striking out 11 in a complete game performance for the hometown nine. On offense, the Goats capitalized on 8 hits, including two by sophomore designated hitter Breckin Sporseen.

Go Goats!