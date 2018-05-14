The Chelan baseball team won the district championship Friday night by defeating long time CTL powerhouse, and number 2 ranked team in the state Cashmere Bulldogs by a score of 10-6 at Johnson/Obrien Stadium in Ephrata. This is the first district championship for the baseball team in over 20 years.

Cashmere jumped out to a quick 1 -0 lead in the bottom of the first, but that would not last for long, as shortstop Gage Estes smashed a 2 run homer to deep left field, giving the Goats the lead in the top of the second. The Goats never looked back, cruising to an eventual 10 -6 win behind Connor Wilsons masterful performance on the mound, earning his 6th win of the season vs no losses. Sophomore Brennan Moody , and freshman Drake Bird each had two hits in the game, along with two RBIs apiece.

Coach Papasedero would personally like to thank the many administrators and fans who traveled to Ephrata to cheer on the young Goats in their quest for a state championship. He would also like to acknowledge his dedicated, hard working, assistant coaches, Brandon Boyd, Evan Reister, Derek Todd, and Ryan Moody who have all played a huge part in bringing Chelan Baseball back to the state level.

GO GOATS!!!!!!

State Playoffs, Saturday in Moses Lake. Time:TBA