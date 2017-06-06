Chelan And Manson High School Seniors Graduate This Weekend

This weekend will mark the end of a long but proud journey for many Chelan Valley High School students, and their parents. Friday, the Chelan High School Graduation ceremony will be held at 7:30pm.

Manson School Superintendent, Matt Charlton, says their graduation will take place Saturday at 2:30…

Congratulations to all graduating seniors.

We invite you to join us Wednesday morning just after 8am as we welcome Chelan School Superintendent, Barry DePaoli into the KOZI studios with a preview of this coming weekend’s graduation ceremony.