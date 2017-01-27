Chelan And Douglas Counties Have Burn Ban Due To Poor Air Quality

A ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces is in effect for Chelan and Douglas counties due to poor air quality in the region. The ban also extends into southern Okanagon County including Pateros, Methow, Carlton, Twisp, Winthrop and Mazama.

Restrictions on burning will continue through noon on Monday (1/30/2017) when conditions will be reassessed.

The Washington Department of Ecology is calling the ban because light winds and fog are likely to cause an accumulation of pollution over the weekend, putting the counties at risk for air pollution to reach unhealthy levels. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into people’s lungs causing heart and breathing problems.

Under a Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning. Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat . Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net .