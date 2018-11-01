Check Here For Updated Weather Related School Closures And Cancellations

WEATHER RELATED SCHOOL CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS:

PATEROS: school cancelled for today (Thursday)

BRIDGEPORT: will be releasing students at 1:00 this afternoon- the High School basketball games that were scheduled at Cascade High School have been cancelled.

ENTIAT: will be releasing students at 12:30 this afternoon

CHELAN: all after school activities, including sports practices and games are cancelled

MANSON: all after school activities, including sports games AND Family Fit & Fun Night have been cancelled

BREWSTER: all after school activities, including sports games have been cancelled