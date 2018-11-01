[1/11/18] Check Here For Updated Weather Related School Closures And Cancellations
WEATHER RELATED SCHOOL CLOSURES AND CANCELLATIONS:
PATEROS: school cancelled for today (Thursday)
BRIDGEPORT: will be releasing students at 1:00 this afternoon- the High School basketball games that were scheduled at Cascade High School have been cancelled.
ENTIAT: will be releasing students at 12:30 this afternoon
CHELAN: all after school activities, including sports practices and games are cancelled
MANSON: all after school activities, including sports games AND Family Fit & Fun Night have been cancelled
BREWSTER: all after school activities, including sports games have been cancelled