Cashmere Middle School Student Arrested For Pointing Gun At Student In Hallway

Sheriff Brian Burnett reports a Cashmere Middle School student was arrested for pointing what appeared to be a black pistol at another student in the hallway of the Middle School.

On April 26, 2017 shortly before 3:00pm the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy responded to Cashmere Middle School for a weapons violation. The investigation determined two students were bothering each other during a class session. One student asked the other student to move to the other side of the classroom. They continued to engage in bothering and annoying each other until the end of the school day. As the two students passed each other in the hallway one “shoulder bumped” the other. The student who delivered the shoulder bump continued to walk and was approximately 10 feet away when he heard the other student call out his name. The victim student alleged when he turned around the suspect student was pointing what he believed to be a black pistol at him. The victim student said he was fearful and ran away as he yelled, “He has a gun”. The suspect student fled down the hallway, went outside, and got onto a bus.

As the incident occurred a nearby teacher heard the yelling and statement about a gun. The teacher ran to the location and was provided the name of the suspect student and that he ran outside. As the teacher pursued he learned the suspect student got onto a bus. The teacher immediately boarded the bus, located the student, and removed the student from the bus. The suspect student immediately told the teacher he did not have a real pistol, but was in possession of an airsoft gun capable of shooting plastic pellets. It was later confirmed the displayed object, which was black in color with an orange tip, was indeed an airsoft gun with plastic pellets.

The suspect student was booked into Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center for harassment – threats to kill and possessing a dangerous weapon on school facilities.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is working in cooperation with the Cashmere School District to investigate this incident and we want to stress the Cashmere School District is taking this incident very seriously.