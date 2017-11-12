The Accomplished Artist Award for NOVEMBER 2017 goes to CAROLINE KELLY!:

Caroline is a Sophomore in the Chelan HS Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, Marching Band, and Valley Winds Community Wind Ensemble. Her recent accomplishments include acceptance into the Western International Band Clinic in 2016 and 2017, performing as principal trumpet in 2017 and soloing with world famous guest clarinet soloist Julian Bliss. She is a musical leader in all of our high school ensembles performing as principal trumpet in concert band and lead trumpet in jazz band. She aspires to be the best she can and leads by example. Her musical ability and effort make her a shining light in our school music program.