Canyon Creek Fire Said To Be 75% Contained

PHOTOS COURTESY OKANOGAN COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT:

Canyon Creek Fire Update

The fire is now 75% contained as of Monday evening. The number of resources will be reduced today because of significant decrease in fire activity. A more detailed update will be released later this Tuesday morning.

We had a wonderful turnout at the informational meeting last evening in Twisp. Thank you to all that attended. The team and all involved agencies want to express our gratitude for your time and patience in our efforts to contain the Canyon Creek Fire. We hope your questions were answered and your fears alleviated. You will continue to observe a smoky haze rolling into the area. This is due to the wildfires in Canada, but continue to exercise vigilance in reducing any sources of ignition.