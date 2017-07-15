Canyon Creek Fire Near Carlton Is Estimated At 400 Acres

Listen to interview with Emergency Manager of Okanogan County, Maurice Goodall:

Images Courtesy of Methow Valley News:

Level 3 Evacuation Notices in the following areas:

Benson Creek, Lower Beaver Creek and Texas Creek

As of 6:30PM the fire was estimated to be 400 acres with several aircraft on scene.

The American Red Cross has opened a wildfire evacuation shelter at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp, due to a fire near Carlton. Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can go to:

Red Cross Evacuation Shelter (Opening at 5:30 p.m., July 15, 2017)

Methow Valley Community Center

201 S Methow Valley Highway

Twisp, WA 98856

Evacuating residents are encouraged to bring the following for each member of their family: prescription and emergency medication, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. Additionally, special items for children and infants, such as diapers, formulas and toys, should be brought, along with other items for family members who may have other needs.