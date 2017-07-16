Canyon Creek Fire Is Estimated At 1,000 Acres And 10% Contained

Start date: July 15, 2017, 12:18 PM along HW 153

Cause: Still under investigation

Location: 1 mile NE of Carlton Size: Approx. 1000 Acres

Containment: 10% by end of day along west edge Personnel: 200 +

Resources: 25 engines (15 more coming), 5 hand crews, 11 tenders (3 more coming), 3 dozers, 3 aircraft

Fuel type: Grass, heavy brush and light timber Structures lost: 2 (1 abandoned house and 1 out-building)

Carlton, WA – The Canyon Creek Fire started Saturday, July 15 at 12:18 pm and is located 1 mile NE of Carlton near HW 153 on the east side of roadway, which burned north and east just past Taylor Rd. Initial fire spread was quick through dry grass and heavy brush induced by Red Flag Warning weather conditions. Containment is expected to be 10% by end of day today.

If it were not for the quick actions and coordinated efforts of initial attack local crews (Okanogan County District 6, DNR and Forest Service) many homes would have been lost, and fire spread much more substantial. Last night, these same crews along with state resources brought in today stopped fire progression on the west and south sides. The east and north sides continued to spread overnight onto Forest Service land 100 acres past the ridge. Currently, there are 2 helicopters, 1 fixed-wing aircraft, 1 dozer and 1 hand crew working diligently to stop this northeastern progression.

Level 2 and 3 evacuations are still in place as of 3:30 pm for 80-100 homes which will be reassessed this evening. Red Cross has one Evacuation Shelter at the Twisp Community Center. Highway 153 is still closed north of Carleton due to falling trees, rocks and power lines. Crews and PUD are on scene working to clear debris and restore power.

Incident Commander Mikal Barnett and the Southeast Washington Interagency IMT were given management responsibilities by local agencies at 6:00 am this morning. Current resources include 5 hand crews, 25 engines, 11 water tenders, 3 bulldozers, and 3 aircraft. We hope to take advantage of the lower temperatures and winds from the northwest to suppress fire progression.

The public is asked to assist firefighters by considering their outdoor activities. Make sure chains and other metal parts aren’t dragging from your vehicle which cause sparks. Check your tire pressure because driving on an exposed wheel rim can also cause sparks. In addition, be careful driving through or parking on dry grass or brush as hot exhaust pipes can start the grass on fire, and you may not even notice the fire until it’s too late.