CANYON CREEK FIRE UPDATE:

At 12:18 pm fire was reported one mile north of Carlton near Mile Post 23.75 on the east side of roadway. The fire crossed SR 153 and the Methow River near Ross Road, burnt north to just past Taylor Road near Mile Post 26 and to the east.

At 7:30 pm State Mobilization was approved.

At 9:00 pm fire was estimated to be 1000 acres, with one abandoned house destroyed.

At 10:00 pm an in-brief meeting was held at the Liberty Bell School for South East Washington Team #1, which will be taking command of the fire at 6:00 am 7-16-2017.

SR 153 remains closed (Local Traffic Only) at Lower Beaver Creek and the intersection of the Twisp/Carlton Road just south of Carlton. Closed due to fire personnel and equipment on the roadway along with tree snags next to the road. Snags planned on being cleared in the morning. WSDOT manning closure.

Level 3 evacuations still in place from Carlton to Benson Creek and Carlton up Texas Creek. Level 2 evacuation still in place from Benson Creek to Lower Beaver Creek. Fire personnel will reevaluate on 7-16-2017.

PUD turned off electric power from Twisp to Libby Creek due to burning power poles and downed lines. Power was isolated and restored to most users. The burnt poles are planned to be replaced in daylight hours 7-16-2017. Quick from response PUD.

Red Cross set up two evacuation shelters, one at the Twisp Community Center and the other at the Brewster High School. Quick response from Red Cross.

NWS Spokane is forecasting temperatures to be cooler tomorrow with winds out of the North and Northwest 6 to 11 mph.

THIS FIRE IS STILL ACTIVE.

Persons should remain aware of their surroundings and have an evacuation plan if needed.