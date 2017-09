Candidate Forum Tonight At Chelan High School- Come Meet The Candidates

This evening at 6pm, the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce and KOZI Radio are co-hosting a Chelan valley Candidates Forum at the Chelan High School Performing Arts Center.

This is an open public event where candidates running for office are invited to share their positions on critical issues.

The forum will be broadcast live on KOZI FM.-

100.9FM, 103.1FM and 93.5FM.