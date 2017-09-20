Candidate Forum Hosted By KOZI and Chamber Thursday Sept. 28

Be sure to put a big red star on your calendar for next Thursday, September 28.

KOZI Radio has partnered with the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce to host a Chelan Valley Candidate Forum at the Chelan High School Performing Arts Center.

The forum is an open public event, where candidates running for office are invited to express their positions on critical issues. It’s a great way to learn more about the candidates running to represent your community and build support for the issues that matter to you.

We hope that you can attend next Thursday, September 28th Candidate Forum at the Chelan High School PAC. It is scheduled from 6-8pm.

If you cannot attend next Thursday’s Candidate Forum, we will be broadcasting LIVE on KOZI FM.

The following candidates have been invited:

Chelan City Council Position 6- Incumbent Council member Cameron “Skip” Morehouse and Challenger Tim Hollingsworth. For Chelan City Council Position 7- Candidates Rachael Goldie and Ty Witt.

For Lake Chelan Hospital Commission Position 1- Incumbent Mary Signorelli and Challenger Jeremy Jaech. For Lake Chelan Hospital Commission Position 5- Incumbent Phyllis Gleasman and challenger Jerry Isenhart.

For Chelan County Fire District 7 Commission Position 1, Candidates Phil Moller and Butch Simms.

For Manson Parks and Recreation District Commission Position 3- Candidates Lanny Armbruster and Ross Young.

We are committed to a thorough good faith effort to ensure the participation of both candidates- but will continue with the forum, even if only one candidate accepts.

Again, that forum will be held Thursday, September 28 from 6pm-8pm at the Chelan High School PAC – it will also be broadcast live on KOZI FM.