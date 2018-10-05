Candidate Filing Week Starts Monday – Interested In Running For Office?

The official 2018 Candidate Filing Week for the upcoming November General Election is next week.

That means, if you are considering running for an open office seat, your five day window will start on Monday, May 7….

051018 Filing Week 1 :05 “…is coming up.”

That’s Chelan County Audit Skip Moore. He says, if you have been pondering public service– now’s your chance…

051018 Filing Week 2 :33 “…on the november ballot.”

Moore says there are several offices up for election this time around…

051018 Filing Week 3 :30 “…for filing next week.”

Interested in serving in office? Next week is your week – file for office…

051018 Filing Week 4 :23 “…closing at 5 o’clock.”

The Primary Election is August 7- the General Election is November 6th.