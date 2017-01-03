Campground Host Positions Available Throughout Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest

Spring is just about three weeks away…

030117 Campground Hosts 1 :17 “…campground hosts positions.”

That’s Robin Demario- spokesperson for the Wenatchee-Okanogan National Forest. She says 26 campground hosts are being sought for positions in campgrounds throughout the forest.

Demario says most positions are available beginning in May with the season ending in mid-September. She says hosts work five days a week with weekends and holidays being the busiest times…

030117 Campground Hosts 2 :36 “…where you are located.”

If you think serving as a campground host suits you– Demario suggests you start by checking out the website www.volunteer.gov …

030117 Campground Hosts 3 :44 “…throughout the summer.”

Locations within the Wenatchee-Okanogan Forest seeking campground hosts include the Chelan Ranger District at the Lucerne Guard Station, 15 hosts at multiple sites in the Cle Elum Ranger District, one at Silver Falls on the Entiat Ranger District, four on the Methow Valley District and five in the Naches Ranger District.