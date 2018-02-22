Campbell’s Resort Food & Beverage Manager Injured In Pedestrian-Vehicle Accident Sunday

Here at the radio station, we received multiple inquiries from concerned Chelan valley residents who either witnessed or hear about the horrific pedestrian-vehicle accident last Sunday evening near the Apple Cup Cafe…

That’s Sergeant Chris Foreman, with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.



Though he identified neither the victim, nor the driver of the vehicle – we’ve learned the pedestrian, who suffered life threatening injuries was Jonathan McDowell, Food and Beverage Manager for Campbell’s Resort here in Chelan.

Jonathan was treated at the scene, and Lake Chelan Community Hospital before being flown to Seattle for further treatment of his injuries.

Harborview Medical Center reported that Jonathan has been upgraded to Satisfactory Condition as of Thursday morning.

Sergeant Foreman says that, although it is avoidable, it’s likely the pedestrian never saw the vehicle- nor did the driver see the pedestrian…

