Came out Firing: Chelan Goats take the honors

It was a warm, calm, fantastic day for golf for their last regular season match, hosting Quincy on their home course. Beginning with senior recognitions of Emily Christenson and Corbin Morley, with thanks to their parents for all the support through the years.

For the match, team Chelan came out firing and took team honors for both the girls and boys. Chelan girls took a close one by 12 strokes from Quincy, with a 466 to Quincy’s 478, with medalist honors going to Quincy’s Stacia Sarty with a great score of 10-over par 82 (41-41). Chelan’s nearest scorer was senior Emily Christenson, putting together a 105 (51-54) for the day.

For the Chelan boys, it was a 344 to Quincy’s 402, though Quincy was missing their #1 player and that could have made things a little closer if he had been here. Medalist honors go to Chelan freshman Miles Grossberg, shooting a 6-over par 78 (42-36) and even par on the back nine. Following just one stroke behind was Chelan senior Corbin Morley with a 7-over 79 (39-40).