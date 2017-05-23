[5/23/17] Callers Reported A Condominium Fire – Manson Firefighters Find A Goose Poop Scooper Fire
Monday afternoon, shortly after 4pm, a report of a fully involved condominium fire in Wapato Point triggered a second alarm from Manson Fire Firefighters…
That’s manson firefighter, Raynor Baker, who was fire command Monday…
Not just any yard sweeper. This was Wapato Point’s Commercial Goose Poop Scooper…
We agree. A goose poop scooper fire is way better than a condo fire.