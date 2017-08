Bystanders Knocked Down A Small Fire Near Wells Dam

A fire, with the potential to grow quickly as temperatures continue to climb and conditions remain dry- was extinguished quickly thanks to the quick action of bystanders and firefighters Monday afternoon.

Chelan County Fire District 7 Assistant Fire Chief, Mark Donnell, says the fire was called into Rivercom shortly after 3 o clock Monday afternoon…

