Burn Ban Will Be Back In Effect On June 1st

One of the top calls for the Manson Fire Department these days, is regarding outdoor burning- which Manson Fire Chief, Arnold Baker, says will close in about two weeks…

051618 Outdoor Burning 1 :07 “…so that’s coming up.”

In Chelan County, outdoor debris pile burning is permitted from October 1st through May 31st with the exception of Urban Growth Areas.

Chief Baker says it’s a practice used often in his district- and almost always spurs some calls for response…

051618 Outdoor Burning 2 :56 “…doing their legal right.”

Chief Baker says anyone who plans to burn an outdoor debris pile -must call for a daily burn decision through the Department of Ecology…

051618 Outdoor Burning 3 :10 “…to chelan county.”

Again- all outdoor debris pile burning is permitted through the remainder of May. Beginning Friday, June 1, 2018- the annual burn ban will go back into effect.

For your daily burn decision- call Department of Ecology at 1-800-406-5322.