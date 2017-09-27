Burn Ban Lifted On All Lands Within North Cascades National Park Service Complex

With the change of the season, local, regional, state and federal agencies are lining up to lift fire restrictions and erase evacuation levels associated with area wildfires.

To the north, in Okanogan County, due to minimal fire behavior on the Diamond Creek Fire, the level 1 alert for Lost River, Mazama and Rendezvous has been removed.

Fire command has been transferred to local firefighters and most roads on the south side of Diamond Creek are now open. Call your local Ranger District Office for the latest information on closures.

Effective immediately, the burn ban on all lands within the North Cascades National Park Service Complex has been lifted. This includes all National Park Service Lands and campgrounds in Stehekin, along State Route 20 and the Ross Lake area.

Campfires are allowed in designated areas only in both back country and front country campsites.

The burn ban lift compliments similar burn ban lifts in Chelan, Skagit and Whatcom Counties.

All outdoor burning is still prohibited in Okanogan County.

To check on DNR burning conditions check on their website at www.dnr.wa.gov .

As always, check with your local jurisdictions for burn and campfire bans.