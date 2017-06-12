Burn Ban Extended

Stagnant weather conditions are expected to continue in North Central Washington, prompting the Washington Department of Ecology to extend the Stage 1 Burn Ban that was issued earlier this week.

In an effort to prevent poor air quality, the burn ban will remain in effect until further notice. The Burn ban is in effect for all of Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties.

Under the Stage 1 ban, all outdoor burning is prohibited including residential, agricultural and forest burning.

Use of uncertified wood stoves, fireplaces, inserts, and other uncertified wood-burning devices are prohibited unless they are a home’s only adequate source of heat.

Cleaner burning certified wood stoves, pellet stoves and other certified wood-burning devices are allowed.

Ecology’s burn bans do not apply on tribal reservations, where the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has jurisdiction.

Up-to-date burn ban information is available at www.waburnbans.net.