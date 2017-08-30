Bucky Award

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and the Chelan County Prosecutor’s Office has been honored for their work in a Cashmere case spanning several years where numerous dogs were being bred, abused, denied medical care and left severly injured or dead.

Sergeant Sandra Larsen of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society and Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Van Winkle were awarded with the Bucky Award, given through Pasado’s Safe Haven, an animal rescue and sanctuary in Monroe.

The case involved 74- year old Bob Stewart of Cashmere, who was charged with second-degree animal cruelty after a dog on his Mission Creek property was found to have a two-week-old broken leg. Close to 30 dogs were rounded up by Animal Control and Care and brought to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. Nine of them were eventually put up for adoption. Stewart is currently serving a 360-day sentence in Chelan County jail.

Kim Koon, Director of animal cruelty investigation and rescue at Pasado’s Safe Haven, spoke at the award ceremony at Pybus Market.

Most of the dogs brought in were retriever, lab, Spaniel-mixes. Dawn Davies, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, said people for years complained about the dogs, who formed packs and chased vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles that drive by Stewart’s property to access the popular Devil’s Gulch recreation area. Davies said they weren’t aggressive, but intimidating as a pack, she said.

In addition to the Award, Pasado’s Safe Haven gave $5,000 to the winners, to be put toward continued animal cruelty training.

The Bucky Award was created in 2010 in honor of a family dog maned Bucky who was tortured and killed by the abusive boyfriend of his owner.