Bridgeport Daze Celebration Is This Saturday, June 3

Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, along with the City of Bridgeport are preparing for Bridgeport Daze, set for this weekend.

The annual celebration has been taking place for more than 100 years and continues to bring hundreds together year after year.

Bridgeport Mayor, Janet Conklin, gives us a rundown of what to expect this year…

Again, Bridgeport Daze is this Saturday, June 3rd in Bridgeport with festivities kicking off with vendors and activities at 9AM – the parade begins at 11AM.