Brewster Bears take 4th in State

Stats from the game on Saturday March 3rd: Felix Nava 7 points 5 rebounds 3 assists 4 steals. Issac Baker what a game what a job underneath 3 points 3 rebounds a block and an-assist. Corey Jarrell 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals clutch points at clutch times. Joe Taylor the man the myth the legend, what a tourney Joe had 17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists. Kade Kelpman 11 points and he owned the glass Big time with 12 defensive rebounds and an assist. Caiden Riggan 2 rebounds and some great work underneath. Carlos Najera came in moved the ball well played stellar defense.