The Brewster Bears hosted the Soap Lake Eagles in the Champions Gym Tuesday night and here are the results. In game One it was the Lady Bears winning it by a score of 57-10 at the end of One it was 11-2 as both teams struggled to get shots to drop. They went to halftime 28-4 as the Lady Bears found their range and after three they were up 48-9 after a 20-5 third quarter thus finishing it 57-10 the Lady’s were led by Marlisa Garcia with 14, Yvette Sanchez and Sami Emigh both added 10 each, Maret Miller and Michaun Kelpman both had 7, Kimberly Nila and Cynthia Sanchez 4, and McKenna Kelpman added 3. The Lady’s Shot 10-16 from the strip and had 2 from the outside.

The Brewster Bears hosted the Soap Lake Eagles in the Champions Gym Tuesday night and here are the results. In game One it was the Lady Bears winning it by a score of 57-10 at the end of One it was 11-2 as both teams struggled to get shots to drop. They went to halftime 28-4 as the Lady Bears found their range and after three they were up 48-9 after a 20-5 third quarter thus finishing it 57-10 the Lady’s were led by Marlisa Garcia with 14, Yvette Sanchez and Sami Emigh both added 10 each, Maret Miller and Michaun Kelpman both had 7, Kimberly Nila and Cynthia Sanchez 4, and McKenna Kelpman added 3. The Lady’s Shot 10-16 from the strip and had 2 from the outside.

In game two it was all Bears from tip off to buzzer as the Bears were up 23-11 after the first 8 minutes and went to the lockers up 41-23. The Bears came out in the third and pretty much sealed the deal as they headed to the final quarter up 62-36 before closing it out 79-44 as all players got playing time. Felix Nava went out in the opening quarter with a thumb injury and didn’t return. Leading the way for the Boys was Joe Taylor the man the myth the legend as he finished with 25; followed by Kade Kelpman who had an outstanding night at the kitchen window adding 15 to the total, Ramiro Rincon and Corey Jarrell each had 9, freshman Cade Gebbers 8, Issac Baker and Jeff Sonneman 4 apiece. Quincy Vasser and Carlos Najera 3. The Bears Shot 13-21 from the charity line and hit 7 from the grade school. All stats are unofficial. Up next for the Bears they travel to Manson this Friday to face the Trojans. Girls tip off at 6:00 followed by the Boys @7:30.

Submitted by Karl Word