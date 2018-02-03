[3/2/18] Brewster Bears at STATE
The Brewster Bears play today, March 2nd at 2pm against the Morton-White Pass Timberwolves, for 4th place! GOOOOOO BEARS
Last nights game the Bears came up short final score was 40 to 54 Dragons on top.
On Feb. 28th, It got too close for comfort for a second but the Bears triumphed in the end and manages to fight off the Christian Academy! Final score was 60 to 55!
Feb 28th….Final Score: 52 Brewster Lady Bears to 62 Napa Vine Lady Tigers ..
PC:Brewster Sports