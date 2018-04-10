BREAKING – Judge McSeveney Announces Resignation

Chelan County Superior Court Judge Robert McSeveney has announced his resignation from the bench, effective October 24th. McSeveney has been hired to serve as a federal immigration judge at the U.S. Immigration Court in Seattle.

McSeveney was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Chip Small. His appointment was to last until the November 6th election. McSeveney announced he is no longer running to retain his current position.