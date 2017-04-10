Both Suspects From Dryden Shooting Are In Custody

On October 3, 2017 Sheriff Brian Burnett reports both suspects from the September 27th Dryden shooting incident are in custody.

On Wednesday, September 27 shortly before 2:00pm Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a reported disturbance on Josephine Avenue, Dryden. The reporting party stated someone was beaten with a bat and then shot in the leg. The victim and witness described the two suspects as Michael Hernandez a 34 year old East Wenatchee resident and Modesto Gonzalez a 42 year old Wenatchee resident. Both suspects were described as leaving in a white passenger vehicle prior to Law Enforcement arrival.

On Thursday, September 28 Chelan County Deputies and Detectives located the suspect vehicle abandoned in South Wenatchee. The vehicle was seized by Detectives in preparation for a search warrant. On Friday, September 29 Chelan County Detectives and the Washington State Crime Lab Response Team executed a search warrant on the vehicle. Evidence results from the search warrant are still pending.

On Sunday, October 1 Chelan County Deputies, through proactive investigation, learned of a possible location for Michael Hernandez. Deputies performed surveillance on a Palisades residence and were able to positively identify Hernandez. Deputies waited for Hernandez to leave in a vehicle at which time they performed a high risk stop on the vehicle and took Hernandez into custody without incident. That vehicle was also seized in preparation for a search warrant. The results from that warrant are still pending.

On Tuesday, October 3, again through proactive investigation, Chelan County Deputies learned of a possible location for Modesto Gonzalez. Deputies performed surveillance on an East Wenatchee residence and observed Gonzalez leave the location in a vehicle. Deputies performed a second high risk traffic stop on the vehicle and successfully took Gonzalez into custody without incident.

Both Hernandez and Gonzalez have been booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center for the following crimes: