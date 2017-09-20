Both Diamond Creek And Uno Peak Fires Believed Human Caused

Ninety percent of Washington state wildfires this year have been human caused. That includes both the Diamond Creek Fire in Okanogan County, and the Uno Peak Fire burning on the north shore of Lake Chelan, 15 miles north-northwest of Manson…

That’s Chelan District Ranger, Kari Grover-Wier, talking about the investigation into the suspicious start of the Uno Peak Fire on August 30…

Aided by cool, wet weather, firefighters have made tremendous progress on the near 9,000 acre Uno Peak Fire. The Northwest Incident Management Team 10 will transfer command of the Uno Peak Fire back to the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest at 6:30 this evening.

Over the coming days and weeks, the forest will be completing a BAER Assessment (burned area emergency response).

Experts will be assessing the potential for future flooding and debris flow on public lands affected by the Uno Peak Fire…

The BAER assessment focuses on protecting life, property, water quality and environmental deterioration due to exposed soil, runoff or possible flooding.

Many road and trail closures associated with the Uno Peak Fire remain in place, including the Uno Peak Trail, the Safety Harbor Trail, the Summit Trail, the Navarre Campground and Grade Creek Road.

Contact the Forest Service for a complete list of closures at 682-4900 before venturing into that area.