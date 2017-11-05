Body Of Missing Moses Lake Man Found Tuesday

The body of a Moses Lake man missing since around April 29 was found Tuesday afternoon May 9 north of Moses Lake.

A farm worker found the body of 31-year-old Joe George Reyna, Jr. in an irrigation ditch near the 11000 block of Road H-Northeast. Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison’s staff confirmed Reyna’s identity and completed an autopsy on Tuesday, concluding that Reyna died from gunshot wounds to the torso due to homicide. Reyna’s next of kin has been notified.

Grant County detectives collected evidence at the scene and are continuing their investigation.

Family members reported Reyna as a missing person on May 1. He was last seen in the area of North Grape Drive and State Route 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Reference case 17GS04640. Tipsters can remain anonymous.