Body Found In River Identified As Missing 32-Year Old Monitor Man

On January 28, 2017 Sheriff Brian Burnett reports at approximately 0900 hours a local Wenatchee resident, while boating on the Columbia River, located a human body in the shallow water near the shoreline adjacent to BNSF Appleyard. The Chelan County Detective Unit, Chelan County Coroner’s Office and Chelan County Marine Patrol Unit responded to recover the deceased.

The Chelan County Coroner’s Office, Chief Deputy Coroner Earl Crowe, identified the body as 32-year old Rudy Hernandez from Monitor. Hernandez’s family was notified by the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office as soon as the identification was made. On January 29, 2017 an autopsy was performed and the cause of death was ruled a suicide by drowning.

Hernandez was originally reported as missing in November, 2016. The Sheriff’s Office launched a search that included flying the Wenatchee River by helicopter, the Swift Water Rescue team was deployed and checked a portion of the Wenatchee River to the Sleepy Hollow bridge, a ground search along the banks of the river, and Chelan County Detectives wrote search warrants for social media websites trying to gain any information they could on Hernandez.