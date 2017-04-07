Bob Plumb Named As New Chelan County Fire Marshal

For the first time in a number of years, there is a Chelan County Fire Marshal. Bob Plumb of Wenatchee has been named to the post, which had been unfunded since the financial crisis hit back in 2008. Just what does the Fire Marshal do? Manson Fire Chief Arnold Baker says Plum will be kept busy:

The Fire Marshal also participates in the development and updating of wildfire protection plans.

Bob Plumb came to Wenatchee after spending 16 years as Fire Marshal for the State of Alaska’s Department of Public Safety.