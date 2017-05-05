Bob Christopher Honored With Chamber’s Economic Development Award

2017 Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce Awards:

Was held last night at El Rancho Grande

A night to recognize the great accomplishments of the business community in the Lake Chelan Valley

Chamber has been here since 1890

Currently has 457 businesses on board

Diamond Members Recognized with 50 or more years with Chamber:

KOZI, Campbell’s Resort, Lady of the Lake, VIP Slaughenhaupt, Chelan Seaplanes, Kelly’s Ace Hardware, Watson’s Resort, Darnell’s Resort, Lakeview Drive-In, Apple Cup Café, Lake Chelan Mirror (this may not be a complete list)

-Economic Development Award: Bob Christopher

-Non-Profit of the Year: Chelan Senior Center

-New Business of the Year: Chelan Green Dot

-Business of the Year: Sandy Calicoat with New American Funding