Boating Program seeks experienced boater to serve on advisory council

Do you enjoy recreating on Washington’s waterways? Are you a boater or paddlecraft user with years of experience? Is safety on the water and stewardship important to you? If you answered yes, then volunteering to serve on the advisory council for Washington State Parks’ Boating Program may be just right for you.

The Boating Program Advisory Council meets four times a year at State Parks Headquarters in Tumwater. In 2018, the council meets on March 15, May 29, Sept. 20 and Nov. 15. Meetings last from 2 to 6 hours, and the term of service is three years. Members of the council may be reimbursed for travel expenses as provided for by State Parks policy.

Interested in serving on the council? You must submit an application for appointment, a letter of interest and a resume. Deadline for consideration is Wednesday, Feb. 7.

To obtain an application and to apply, contact Doni Thomas, at doni.thomas@parks.wa.gov or send an inquiry to:

Washington State Parks & Recreation Commission

Boating Program

Attn: Doni Thomas

PO Box 42650

Olympia, WA 98504-2650