Boat Motor Thefts On The Rise As Summer Recreation Picks Up

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is beginning to see their annual uptick in boat motor thefts.

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal, says his deputies have responded to several calls regarding the theft of boat motors and contents of boats.

Gjesdal says it’s not a new issue. He sees it each year when the weather begins to warm up and people are beginning to use their boats again for the season…

061417 DCSO Boat Motor Thefts :32 “…keep it secured.”