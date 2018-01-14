Bitcoin– What Is It?

I don’t know about you- but, I don’t entirely understand what a bitcoin or a blockchain is.

I’m told a bitcoin is virtual currency that is created, owned and traded entirely on line in anonymous and unregulated settings. So, what about a blockchain?…

That’s Malachi Salcito- Founder and Owner of Salcito Enterprises, of Wenatchee, which has been at the forefront of developing custom, high powered crypt o-currency data centers in central Washington…

Not everyone is buying into the bitcoin frenzy.

In fact, Billionaire investor, Warren Buffet says he isn’t interested in bitcoin- saying, “you can’t value bitcoin because it isn’t a value producing asset.”