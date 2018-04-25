Big Fifth Inning Propels Chelan Goats Varsity Win Over Omak

Chelan Goats Varsity put up seven runs in the fifth on its way to a 13-5 victory over Omak on Tuesday. Casey Simpson, Leanna Garfoot, Taylor Boykin, Lexie Gleasman, and Jade Hatherell each drove in runs during the inning.

In the first inning, Chelan Goats Varsity got their offense started when Ashley Oswald singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run. Pulling away for good with three runs in the third inning, Gleasman doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run and Hatherell singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

Chelan Goats Varsity put up seven runs in the fifth inning. Simpson, Garfoot, Boyk in, Gleasman, and Hatherell all drove in runs in the frame. Garfoot was on the mound for Chelan Goats Varsity. She went seven innings, allowing five runs on 12 hits, striking out four and walking one. Utt got the start for Omak. She surrendered eight runs on ten hits over four innings, striking out four. C Keaton threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. In the end Omak totaled 12 hits, T Georg, Utt, and Abrahamson each managed multiple hits for Omak. Georg led Omak with four hits in four at bats.

Chelan Goats Varsity racked up 18 hits in the game. Oswald, Boykin, Hatherel l, Gleasman, Mia Bordner, and Garfoot each had multiple hits for Chelan Goats Varsity. Oswald went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Chelan Goats Varsity in hits. Chelan Goats Varsity stole 14 bases during the game as four players stole more than one. Hatherell led the way with three. Go Goats!!